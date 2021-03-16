Joey Bada$$ hasn't released an album in a few years but he's been busy working on other ventures, proving that he's far more than an exceptional lyricist. The rapper's been getting into his acting bag a bit more heavily, as well. He received praise for his appearance in Wu-Tang: The American Saga last year and his role as Carter in Two Distant Strangers has now earned him a nomination at the Academy Awards.

The Diddy-executive-produced short film, which stars the Brooklyn rapper, is now up for an Academy Award in the category of Best Live Action Short Film. The 28-minute short film was influenced by the protests of summer 2020 and follows the protagonist Carter James who tries to head back to his place after a night at his girlfriend's. However, his encounter with the police turns out to be violent, and ends up getting replayed over-and-over again.

Joey Bada$$ took to Twitter where he celebrated the win, writing, "I'm officially Oscar-nominated. That's crazy. #TwoDistantStrangers." Adding, "Imma be A FUCKING EGOT."

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated by the @theacademy for Best Live Action Short! Our film, despite the hard nature of the subject sparked by the tragic events of last summer, is meant to be one of hope, optimism and determination," reads a post on the film's official IG account.