Beast Coast - the New York hip hop collective comprised of Pro Era members (Joey Bada$$, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, Powers Pleasant and Kirk Knight), Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers - are in the middle of their "Escape From New York" tour. On Sunday night (Aug 11), their concert at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill was cancelled due to two mass shooting threats targeted toward the venue.

The threats were called in to the Auburn Hills and Sterling Heights police departments. At first, police considered putting additional security and undercover officers at the show, but after the second call was received, the show's promotion company, 313 Presents, decided to cancel the show and refund tickets.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said, "Obviously in today's world and thing going on recently, we have to take each threat seriously". After the mass shootings of the past few weeks, playing it safe and cancelling the show seemed like the right call.

Fans were not initially informed regarding the reason for cancellation. The group and the venue both shared messages that attributed the show's cancellation to "unforeseen circumstances". Unfortunately for disappointed fans, no word yet on whether the show will be reschedule. The threats are being further investigated.