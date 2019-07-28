mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey B Rallies Around Kwesi Arthur & Sarkodie On "La Familia"

Devin Ch
July 28, 2019 12:09
La Familia
Joey B Feat. Sarkodie & Kwesi Arthur

Joey B gathers "La Familia" for a joyride of epic proportions.


Joey B's been teasing this blammer for about a week now. Initially, the Ghanaian talent was holding out for a modest 300 ReTweets to get the ball rolling on "La Familia," in both the video and audio form. While the Afrobeats sound was still germinating in the mid-2000s, Ghana's Azonto subculture led the charge in West Africa, solidifying itself a Global export. Some years later, the etchings of the movement are still intact in several other forms.

Artists like Joey B and his guests on "La Familia" (Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur) have taken up other disciplines, like conventional rapping, in furthering the musical idea behind Ghanaian High Life. The results have been, for the most part, highly favorable. "La Familia" is no exception.

Joey B is lucky to have such talented friends in his corner, for Sarkodie is essentially a Global superstar, his smash hit "Adonai" among the most recognizable songs to come out of Ghana in the last decade. Kwesi Arthur is no slouch either, having garnered the attention of BET's voting committee, with his nomination for "Best International Act" at the 2018 BET Awards. Don't sleep, power brokerage like this doesn't come around every day.

Quotable Lyrics:

Seven years in the game
Are  you not entertained?
Can  you feel it in your brain?
Still self ye sei mu
Met a couple of niggas, met a couple of chicks
No  be all be the same
Some  they fuck with the fame
When you lost they go change.

- Joey B

Joey B Sarkodie Kwesi Arthur ghana azonto rap new music
Joey B Rallies Around Kwesi Arthur & Sarkodie On "La Familia"
