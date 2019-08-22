mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joell Ortiz Returns With New Song "Before Hip Hop"

Kevin Goddard
August 22, 2019 14:49
775 Views
40
5
CoverCover

Before Hip Hop
Joell Ortiz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to the latest release from "Monday."


Joell Ortiz is back today with another record off his forthcoming album, Monday. Following up releases like “Learn Ya” & “Captain,” the Brooklyn emcee decides to return to the scene today and share his newest offering called “Before Hip Hop,” which finds him paying homage to Craig Mack‘s classic “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix).”

“The ‘Before Hip Hop’ video is black and white by design,” Joell said. “I didn’t want to dress it up. I wanted it to remain as cut and dry and honest as possible. I wanted the camera in my face so the viewer could look in my eyes and see that it’s pure.”

“Before Hip Hop, I was a different person,” he continued. “I grew up in a rough environment that made me behave, respond and live in a certain way. I lost childhood friends (whose photos flash in and out of the video) way before I could even fully comprehend death. Yet, I found ways to smile, have fun and enjoy the hood with the homies almost every day. A simple video for the simple truth of a rapper from.”

Check out the Hesami-produced cut and let us know what you think. Monday drops August 30th and is available for pre-order on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sandwich baggies drop it in and tie a knot
And fight my favorite fiend over the coming try rock
Dope the only thing stamped inside my mailbox
Folded money to the rubber bands pop before hip hop

- Joell 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  5
  775
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Joell Ortiz monday
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joell Ortiz Returns With New Song "Before Hip Hop"
40
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject