Joell Ortiz Returns With New Song "Before Hip Hop"

Joell Ortiz is back today with another record off his forthcoming album, Monday. Following up releases like “Learn Ya” & “Captain,” the Brooklyn emcee decides to return to the scene today and share his newest offering called “Before Hip Hop,” which finds him paying homage to Craig Mack‘s classic “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix).”

“The ‘Before Hip Hop’ video is black and white by design,” Joell said. “I didn’t want to dress it up. I wanted it to remain as cut and dry and honest as possible. I wanted the camera in my face so the viewer could look in my eyes and see that it’s pure.”

“Before Hip Hop, I was a different person,” he continued. “I grew up in a rough environment that made me behave, respond and live in a certain way. I lost childhood friends (whose photos flash in and out of the video) way before I could even fully comprehend death. Yet, I found ways to smile, have fun and enjoy the hood with the homies almost every day. A simple video for the simple truth of a rapper from.”

Check out the Hesami-produced cut and let us know what you think. Monday drops August 30th and is available for pre-order on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sandwich baggies drop it in and tie a knot

And fight my favorite fiend over the coming try rock

Dope the only thing stamped inside my mailbox

Folded money to the rubber bands pop before hip hop

- Joell