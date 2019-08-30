mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joell Ortiz Returns With "Monday" Ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Blakk Soul

Erika Marie
August 30, 2019 03:24
The NYC rapper is back on his grind.


There's no beating around the bush with Joell Ortiz. On his latest effort Monday, the Brooklyn rapper tells it like it is and doesn't skip a beat when it comes to sharing his opinions on the current state of hip hop. When he's not weaving rhymes regarding his disappointments in the rap game, the once-Slaughterhouse member is often introspective as he relives moments of his youth that helped shape his character.

Ortiz announced Monday last month and explained the meaning behind the album's title. “I’m back to work. Monday is the start of the week. The grind!" he said, adding, "Working people normally dread Mondays. Not me though; I embrace them! Feels like another opportunity. Another chance. The beginning of what’s ahead. On Monday I talk about life. Old me, new me, and the guy that next Monday may introduce to you all.”

Monday offers up New York City, classic hip hop influences where lyricism is essential, and features two artists: Big K.R.I.T. and Blakk Soul. Ortiz showcases what he's learned in the 20 years he's spent creating music, so check out his latest and let us know how he fared.

Tracklist

1. Monday
2. Captain
3. Sip Slow
4. Champion
5. Anxiety
6. Same Time
7. Learn You ft. Big K.R.I.T.
8. Screens
9. Jamaican Food
10. Before Hip-Hop
11.  Momma ft. Blakk Soul
12. Grammy

Joell Ortiz Big K.R.I.T. Blakk Soul
