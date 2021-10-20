Joell Ortiz Raps About What It’s Like To Be An “OG”

Throughout 2021, Joell Ortiz has delivered on singles like “Black Rock,” and “Giant Killa,” featuring Theofficialod, Franco Anthony, and Ekko, but now, the Brooklyn native is back with some solo work to show off to his fans.

On October 20th, the 41-year-old dropped “OG,” on which he comes to terms with his age, address his hiatus, and provides further insight into his jam-packed career.

“‘I feel so lucky to be able to call myself an OG.’ Where I come from, adulthood isn’t always a guarantee,” Ortiz told his followers earlier today. “But here I am, alive and well still doing what I love to do.”

He continued, “Music. As life changes so does my story. Just happy to still be able to share it with you all the best way I know how. Over these beats! Yaowa. ‘AUTOGRAPH’ EVERYWHERE ON 11/12/21.”

On October 12th, the “Battle Cry” rapper shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, revealing that KXNG Crooked, Juliet, Marc Scibilia, Cyhi The Prynce, Sheek Louch, and Pastor LBs will all be assisting with features. Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Hesami, Remi, and Namir Blade have all been credited with production.

Listen to Joell Ortiz’s “OG” below and let us know which feature you’re most excited to hear on his upcoming album.

Quotable Lyrics:

A Young one in the slums

Where you ain't posed to live beyond 21

They look at us as just numbers

On our way to being 6 feet under