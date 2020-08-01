Joell Ortiz Joins MC Bravado For "Like Kobe"

MC Bravado is back, with Joell Ortiz by his side. "Like Kobe” is the anthemic album single from MC Bravado's upcoming project The Living Game. Like many of us, MC Bravado is a lifelong fan of numbers 8 & 24, and he crafted this record after being inspired by the Mamba Mentality. RIP to a legend.

Bravado was fortunate enough to spend time as an ambassador for Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios, delivering books from the late Laker legend’s The Wizenard Series to Baltimore city schools in support of hesitant readers. With Kobe’s mantra front and center, MC Bravado penned the foundation of the Height Keech produced record prior to seeking one of the best lyricists in the game, Joell Ortiz, to provide the finishing touches. "Like Kobe" was completed when The Black Mamba was still alive, but its release was delayed after the passing of the GOAT.