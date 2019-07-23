Joell Ortiz Drops Off Some New Vibes With "Captain"

Joell Ortiz isn't going anywhere. The man has been a bastion in New York hip-hop, delivering strong material long before Slaughterhouse propelled him into the public eye. Now, with his upcoming full-length album set to arrive on August 30th, Ortiz has delivered yet another piece of the project. This time brings forth the Heatmakerz-produced drop "Captain," which follows the more emotional, family-oriented, and Big K.R.I.T. produced "Learn You." Ortiz isn't quite finished with spilling his guts, doing so with veteran's sense of poise.

"That's what ya'll think, ya'll think I lost my step?" he raps. "Was on the run but had to stop and never caught my breath?" Eventually, he comes through with some impeccable word-play, whipping up a streaming-centric scheme that reveals the depth of his lyrical prowess. "My outcome is something to see," he spits, wearing his heart on his sleeve. "I was in the Jeep, sunk in the seat, beats bumping, trying to out-rap Nasir and keep up with Jay-Z, crumbling sixteens I was only sixteen."

Look for Monday to arrive in the near future, and keep an eye out for more heat from Joell. Are you excited for this one?

