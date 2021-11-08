Joell Ortiz & Sheek Louch Collide On "Love Is Love"

Brooklyn rap legend and 1/4 of Slaughterhouse, Joell Ortiz, has been lining up heat in the lead up to his forthcoming album, Autograph. The rapper already blessed fans with a slew of singles including, "One Day." Now, he follows it up with a new collaboration alongside The LOX's Sheek Louch. The two MCs set Heatmakerz's soulful production ablaze with lyrical warfare, detailing their longevity and their determination for recognition in the game.

"A Joell Ortiz Autograph would be incomplete without a stroke of street ink," Ortiz said in a statement. "I called my brother, the legendary Sheek Louch, and he answered the call just as he’s done for me every time I ever rang."

Joell Ortiz's Autograph includes appearances from KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, and more, as well as production from Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, and Namir Blade.

Peep the latest from Ortiz below.

Quotable Lyrics

And that was just cans, I got hands too, let's slap box

They called me Lil Quik in that sandbox

Case the newer fans wanted the drop on me, I just gave y'all the backdrop

Now fast forward, boy be in that black drop

