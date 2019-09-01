Joell Ortiz & Blakk Soul Deliver An Ode To "Momma"

Joell Ortiz isn't scared to show his mother some love on his new project Monday. The lyrical monster enlists Blakk Soul for the fervent single "Momma." Produced by Nottz, "Momma" sounds like a Sunday morning feels. The hopefully piano keys laid over the delicate percussions combine to create a heavenly backdrop for Ortiz to rap about his mother.

Sad to say, some songs that try to shine a light on a loving family member come off as trite. Luckily, Ortiz's "Momma" doesn't suffer from this issue. Joell's rapid go flow zooms through the beat and adds excitement to the otherwise mellow track. Lyrically tight and instrumentally sound, "Momma" is the best present a son could give the person who gave him life.

Quotable Lyrics

We be watching flicks together on her old LED TV

Order food from anywhere or she chef up some baked ziti

That's my grandma recipe, we both miss her, yes indeed

We agree, mama gon' live it up while granny rest in peace

Mama, mama, I'm emotional 'cause God keep blessing me

I stopped by, you wasn't there, Pat said you had therapy

I forgot you go and chat with Miss Gonzalez every Tuesday

Helps you cope with all your losses and remind you it's a new day