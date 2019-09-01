mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joell Ortiz & Blakk Soul Deliver An Ode To "Momma"

Karlton Jahmal
September 01, 2019 12:07
216 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Momma
Joell Ortiz Feat. Blakk Soul
Produced by Nottz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Motherly love.


Joell Ortiz isn't scared to show his mother some love on his new project MondayThe lyrical monster enlists Blakk Soul for the fervent single "Momma." Produced by Nottz, "Momma" sounds like a Sunday morning feels. The hopefully piano keys laid over the delicate percussions combine to create a heavenly backdrop for Ortiz to rap about his mother. 

Sad to say, some songs that try to shine a light on a loving family member come off as trite. Luckily, Ortiz's "Momma" doesn't suffer from this issue. Joell's rapid go flow zooms through the beat and adds excitement to the otherwise mellow track. Lyrically tight and instrumentally sound, "Momma" is the best present a son could give the person who gave him life. 

Quotable Lyrics
We be watching flicks together on her old LED TV
Order food from anywhere or she chef up some baked ziti
That's my grandma recipe, we both miss her, yes indeed
We agree, mama gon' live it up while granny rest in peace
Mama, mama, I'm emotional 'cause God keep blessing me
I stopped by, you wasn't there, Pat said you had therapy
I forgot you go and chat with Miss Gonzalez every Tuesday
Helps you cope with all your losses and remind you it's a new day

Joell Ortiz Blakk Soul Nottz Joel Ortiz Momma monday
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joell Ortiz & Blakk Soul Deliver An Ode To "Momma"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject