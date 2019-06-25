Joell Ortiz & Big K.R.I.T. Team Up For Emotional "Learn You"

Joell Ortiz has kept his nose to the grindstone, continuing his post-Slaughterhouse career without blinking. With the slept-on Mona Lisa under his belt, Ortiz's follow-up is set to be Monday, which arrives in full on August 30th. With production Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, Nottz, Big K.R.I.T. and more, Monday looks to be another solid body of work from the ever-reliable Ortiz, who officially sets things off with the emotionally honest new single "Learn You."

The track, which features current man-of-the-hour Big K.R.I.T on both the beat and the hook, finds Ortiz offering a heartfelt dedication to his sons. “Working with K.R.I.T. was super dope," explains Joell, by way of a press release. "We basically had long conversations over the phone about life and human things for about a week or so before we even talked about music. Just Vibing. “Learn You” was basically one of those convos turned audio. We talked about how the sacrifices we make to chase dreams are heavy. His production and choice of words in that hook made me tell my sons I’m sorry for the first time in my life."

Check it out for yourself, and look for Ortiz' Monday to arrive as the summer closes out.

Quotable Lyrics

Happy you don't say ya'll hate me for all the time I was away

What good was the toys, if I never stayed there to play

I'm asking you both for forgiveness, can we start over today?

Ya'll don't have to answer that now, I just wanted to say