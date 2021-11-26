Joel Embiid has missed eight games due to COVID-19, and it appears as though he is finally getting around to a comeback. Embiid was affected by COVID more than most players who have been placed in his position, and as a result, the Sixers have struggled. The team is also without Ben Simmons right now, and they are more desperate than ever for some superstar talent to be on the active roster.

Over the past week or so, there have been various updates in regard to Embiid and whether or not he will be able to come back to the team soon. For instance, one report claimed that Embiid would be back as soon as this weekend, or even next Monday should he not be ready to go.

Now, in a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the rumors of the last week have been confirmed, as Embiid will now be questionable on Saturday as the Sixers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are coming into the game on a winning streak. Of course, questionable is far from a guarantee, however, it is an indication that there is reason to be excited in Philly right now.

Embiid's progress is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from the basketball world.