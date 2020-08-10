Coming into the NBA bubble, many pundits had their eyes on the Philadelphia 76ers. There were quite a few people out there who felt like the team could get hot at the right time and make a big push ahead of the postseason. With this in mind, they would be in a great position to play spoiler and go on a deep run that everyone had expected at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, following Ben Simmons' knee injury, it doesn't look like this is entirely possible.

To make matters even worse, Joel Embiid hurt his left ankle while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend. For the last couple of days, Embiid has been resting and trying to rehabilitate his ankle so that he can get back on the court as soon as possible. Well, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid's return will have to wait as he won't be in the lineup to play the Phoenix Suns tomorrow.

As far as the severity of the injury, there is still a lot that is unknown. Considering the Sixers are pretty well guaranteed the sixth seed in the East, one could make the argument that it's better if Embiid sits the rest of the regular season, so they can have him at 100 percent once the postseason begins.

Regardless, without Simmons for the rest of the year, the Sixers are facing an uphill battle.