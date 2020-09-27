The Philadelphia 76ers head coaching job is reportedly Mike D'Antoni's to lose, and star center Joel Embiid has already given his blessing on the hiring, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Pompey says D'Antoni would "have to bomb his interview" in order to not win the job. "D'Antoni is the candidate they want," he says.

Tyronn Lue is also scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, but is considered a back-up option to D'Antoni.

D'Antoni's hiring will bring along a number of changes to the team. He'll reportedly have Embiid play facing the basket more frequently, as posted to posting up. Tobias Harris will also shift to power forward. Additionally, the team expects D'Antoni to attempt to make a series of trades after taking over the head coaching position.

D'Antoni coached the Houston Rockets from 2016-2020. He left the organization after a disappointing exit in the conference semifinals.

"The Rockets are a historic NBA franchise with fantastic fans and we've been proud to join with you to play a part in some of the successes here in Houston," D'Antonio said, announcing his departure from the team. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making us feel like true Houstonians. For that, we will always be truly grateful."

[Via]