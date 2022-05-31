Joel Embiid was a frontrunner for the MVP award this season. Unfortunately, he was unable to get the accolade as the press seemed to have some sort of grudge against him. Instead, they ended up voting for none other than Nikola Jokic who had some very impressive statistics while trying to carry a team like the Denver Nuggets.

Throughout the season, Embiid dealt with various injuries especially in the postseason. For instance, Embiid had problems with his thumb and he even hurt his eye which is something that kept him out of the first few games of the team's series against the Miami Heat.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now that the Sixers' season is over, Embiid is looking to get healthy. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers superstar underwent two surgeries recently. The first of which was on his nagging thumb, while the other was on a different finger that was bothering him. Thankfully, for Embiid and the Sixers, this is not an injury that will keep him out for long as he is expected to be at training camp.

The Sixers are a team looking to make amends for their early exit in the playoffs. Embiid is hungry to make it to an Eastern Conference Finals and if he can stay healthy, then the Sixers will be dangerous.