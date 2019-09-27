Philadelphia sports fans are passionate about their Sixers and Eagles as well as their Flyers and Phillies, and they would very much appreciate it their superstar athletes showed support for all of the city's franchises. As we witnessed last month when Sixers forward Mike Scott got into a brawl with Eagles fans because he was wearing a Washington Redskins jersey - that isn't always the case.

Another Sixers player ruffled some feathers on Thursday night (pun intended), when he sent out a "Go Pack Go" tweet ahead of the Eagles vs Packers Thursday night football game. Of course, I'm talking about Joel Embiid.

The birds went on to defeat the Packers at Lambeau Field by the final of 34-27, as defensive back Craig James picked off Aaron Rodgers in the endzone with 25 seconds left to seal the victory.

Following the win, and after receiving plenty of messages from both Eagles and Sixers fans, Embiid reminded everyone that Mike Scott is only a phone call away. The All Star center posted a photo of his teammate, along with the message, "Be Careful.... I’m gonna send my manz for y’all @eagles."

The Eagles improved to 3-1 with Thursday's win and will now have an extended rest before their home game against the New York Jets in Week 5. As for Embiid and the Sixers, they'll get their season underway on October 23, as they host the Boston Celtics.