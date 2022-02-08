At this point, the issues with the Philadelphia 76ers have been well documented. Joel Embiid is currently mounting an MVP-worthy season, and in the eyes of many, he is battling Nikola Jokic for the title of the best center in the entire league. Unfortunately, Embiid and the Sixers can't reach their full potential as they are missing out on the services of none other than Ben Simmons. Simmons wants to be traded, and it seems like nothing can convince him to stay on board.

If you are a fan of the Sixers, this has been very frustrating, and Embiid feels the exact same way. Embiid has been adamant that Simmons needs to take accountability for what is happening here, however, the Sixers point guard is refusing to do so.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to reporter Bryan Toporek, Embiid actually took some shots at Simmons this week while speaking on a potential trade. Embiid doesn't think Simmons is self-aware, and he would prefer that his teammate changes for the better.

"Everybody's at fault. But at the end of the day, you've gotta look at yourself. Just like when we lost, I looked at myself. I knew I wasn't good enough. I knew I wasn't healthy enough and I knew I wasn't good enough," Embiid said. "At the end of the day, you've gotta have some self-awareness."

It remains to be seen what will happen moving forward, however, it is crystal clear that the Sixers just want to move on.