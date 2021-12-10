Philadelphia 76ers star big-man Joel Embiid left Thursday night's home game versus the Utah Jazz, after dealing with an apparent chest injury.

After a strong start to begin the contest which saw Embiid score 11 points on 5-7 shooting, Joel's energy began to diminish, as he was seen wincing and clutching his abdominal area. He wound up leaving the game early, pointing at his chest to indicate something was wrong.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jazz beat reporter Andy Larsen pointed this out as Utah's Rudy Gay converted an and-one to extend the Jazz' lead to 12 when Embiid left the game.

Much to the satisfaction of Sixers fans, Embiid ended up returning to the court early in the 4th quarter, and finished the game with 19 points and 9 rebounds, along with three steals and a block.

However, Utah's early lead was too much for Philadelphia to overcome, as the Jazz beat the Sixers by a final score of 96-118.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After the game, The Athletic reports the Joel did not offer much specifics regarding the nature of his injury. Embiid told reporters, "In the first quarter, I thought it was a cramp. As the game went on, I started not breathing right so I needed to check out."

The 14-12 Philadelphia 76ers currently sit at 7th place in the Eastern Conference, with Embiid averaging 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and just over a block and steal a game thus far.

The Sixers will look to get back into the win column Saturday, as they prepare to take on the Golden State Warriors at home, in Philly.