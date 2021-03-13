Joel Embiid has consistently been one of the best players in the entire NBA this season and fans have been making a case that he should be the MVP. It's easy to see why when you consider how the Sixers are in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference and continue to rack up wins. Last night, Embiid made his return to the court following the fiasco at the All-Star Game, and unfortunately, it ended in what appeared to be a fairly serious leg injury.

Immediately after the game, Embiid was given an MRI to assess the damage. Based on the video above, it looked pretty bad but in the end, the damage wasn't as horrible as expected. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid suffered a bone bruise and will have to miss a total of two to three weeks. This is going to be a huge blow to the Sixers although based on the timeline, Embiid will be back soon.

With the second half of the NBA regular season on the horizon, teams will be trying extra hard for positioning in the standings. The Sixers are near the top of the East and right now, it's between them and the Nets for first place. Without Embiid, securing that top spot will be that much harder.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images