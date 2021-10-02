Ben Simmons is currently holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers as he looks to be traded by the team that drafted him. Simmons is upset with the franchise and he doesn't seem to care where he goes, as long as it is outside of Pennsylvania. This is certainly a damaging situation for the Sixers, especially to the players who still care about Ben. One of those men is Joel Embiid, who recently came out and gave his true feelings on the whole thing. Needless to say, Embiid isn't happy with his soon-to-be-former teammate.

"The situation is disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives," Embiid admitted to reporters.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Embiid then went on to rip Simmons for being selfish, noting that the Sixers have always been built around Simmons and what he needs to be successful. Clearly, there is some resentment here and with Simmons holding out, Embiid can finally speak freely on the situation.

"I feel like our teams have been built, whether it's the shooting need or stretch-5 and all that stuff, I feel like [Simmons] always had it here. And we still have it," Embiid said. "Our teams have always been built around his needs."

This saga continues to get messier, and it will only get more complicated as the weeks go on. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[Via]