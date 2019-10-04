Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the best and most impressive teams in the Eastern Conference but were quickly dethroned in the playoffs by the Toronto Raptors. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, some pundits believe the 76ers are a real title contender and would be able to beat the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff series. The team has a plethora of stars in Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford which as you can imagine, has led to quite a bit of excitement around the team.

During the summer, Jimmy Butler left the team to join the Miami Heat and for many, this was a big loss. Butler is a more than adequate scorer who has shown flashes of superstardom throughout his career. During a recent interview with The Jump, Embiid spoke about Butler's departure and how it affected him.

"We lost a big piece in Jimmy," Embiid said. "He did a lot of great things for us."

As for Butler's decision, Embiid understands it completely and has no ill will towards the Heat star. Regardless, Embiid will always have love for Butler and even had some kind words for him. It's clear the two were very close.

"That’s my brother forever," Embiid explained. "I wish he was on the team."