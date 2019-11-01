Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended for two games as a result of their on-court scuffle in Philly Wednesday night.

Ben Simmons, who was seen choking Towns out at the bottom of the melee, did not receive a suspension or a fine because the league deemed he was a "peacemaker" who was just trying to break up the fight.

Embiid and KAT continued to go at it on social media after the Sixers' 117-95 victory, with both players throwing jabs on twitter and instagram. All of it has basketball fans circling March 24 on their calendars, when the Sixers and Wolves do battle again in Minnesota.

As a result of the two-game suspension, the Sixers will be without Embiid for their Saturday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Monday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The All Star center is averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds through three games this season.

Towns, averaging 27.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, will miss the Timberwolves' road game against the Wizards and Monday night's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.