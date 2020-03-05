Philadelphia 76ers' All Star center Joel Embiid was an answer on "Jeopardy!" Wednesday night but, as we've seen from previous Jeopardy contestants, their sports knowledge wasn't quite up to snuff. That said, it didn't prevent good ole Paul from taking a stab at the $1000 question in the “Current Sports Nicknames" category.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Jeopardy answer on Wednesday night was as follows: "Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76er's strategy of improving the team." Of course, the correct response would have been, "What is 'The Process?'" But if Paul had answered correctly we wouldn't be here right now.

Instead, he gifted the Sixers' big man with a new nickname that just might stick: Joel "Do A 180" Embiid.

It's anybody's guess how he came up with "Do A 180" but we're glad he did because that video clip instantly went viral and hilarity ensued, as Embiid himself changed his social handles to Joel "Do A 180" Embiid. And it was a win-win for both parties involved as Paul won the night with $21,000 and Embiid went to bed with an outrageous new nickname.

Check out the footage from Wednesday's episode, as well as Embiid's reaction, below.