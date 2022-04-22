Joel Embiid was simply phenomenal this season. In the eyes of many, Embiid should be the MVP of the season especially since he was able to win the scoring title. Now, the Sixers are in the playoffs and while he does have someone like James Harden by his side, he is expected to carry this Sixers team to at least the Eastern Conference Finals.

As it stands, the Sixers are in a first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors, and they are currently up 3-0. If the Sixers win tomorrow, they will become the first team to advance to the second round which means they will have a nice bit of rest before playing the Miami Heat, who would beat the Hawks.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Sixers could have some issues on the horizon as it pertains to their superstar. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it is believed that Embiid currently has a torn ligament in his right thumb. This is an injury that Embiid fully intends on playing with, however, if it continues to get worse, then there is a possibility that he will have to miss some time. For now, however, the panic button is not being pressed, just yet.

Embiid's thumb injury is a storyline that could have massive implications for this season's playoffs. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.