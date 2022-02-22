Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been through a lot this season, especially when you think about how he has had to play without a number two star. Normally, that player would be Ben Simmons, however, the former Sixer decided to not play during the first half of the season, as he was no longer happy with the franchise. Now, Simmons is in Brooklyn, and with his debut lurking, it seems as though he is a lot happier than he was before.

Recently, Embiid got to speak with Malika Andrews, where he spoke about the rift between himself and Simmons. As Embiid explains, he tried to bend over backward for Simmons as he wanted to make his former teammate as comfortable as possible. However, after a while, Embiid quickly realized that he couldn't help Simmons, and left it at that.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“I did a lot of chasing around trying to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore," Embiid explained. Now, Embiid will get to play with James Harden, and their partnership certainly promises to be a fruitful one. If you're a Sixers fan, you have to be excited for what is to come.

As for Simmons, he will be suiting up for the Nets very soon, and fans in Brooklyn are excited to see how he pairs with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NBA world.