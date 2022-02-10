The NBA has the best personalities in all of sports -- but that should go without saying, at this point. One of the funniest players in the entire league has to be Joel Embiid. Ever since his days in college, the Philadelphia 76ers' superstar big man has been a go-to source for knee-slapping content. After Ben Simmons was traded away to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package for James Harden, the 27-year-old baller flamed his former teammate in a post that blew up on NBA Twitter.

Leaving the post captionless, Joel Embiid reacted to Ben Simmons getting traded by sharing a photo of the "RIP Bozo" meme. In case you're not familiar with the meme, the picture went viral after Big Fendi visited one of his "biggest haters" funeral just to make sure that he was actually dead. He ended the post by writing, "#RipBozo" and "#DieHatersDie."



Embiid and Simmons haven't exactly been the best of friends off the court in recent months. The big man has seemingly been frustrated with Simmons ever since last year's playoffs and it's clear that he's overjoyed to be saying goodbye to the Aussie guard.

Check out Embiid's goodbye to his former teammate below and let us know what you think of the post. Also, how do you think Embiid and Harden will pair up together?