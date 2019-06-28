Under Armour has today introduced the all-new HOVR Havoc II basketball sneaker with help from Philadelphia 76ers All Star center Joel Embiid, New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr, and Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba.

According to Under Armour, the kicks come equipped with UA's HOVR cushioning from heel to the forefoot, along with a propulsion plate provides arch support and stability in the midfoot, and extends to the forefoot for a responsive, springy ride.

UA

The underfoot experience is built for comfort, which UA HOVR cushioning delivers without adding weight, a must for perimeter players. The upper is comfortable yet durable, to ensure a premium game experience for even the biggest frontcourt players who spend 40 minutes a doing battle in the paint.

“My first reaction to the shoe was that the comfort level felt unlike any other basketball shoe I’ve worn. Total, all around foot comfort. I couldn’t wait to put in work in them on-court," says Embiid.

UA

Per Under Armour: The HOVR Havoc ll evolved from the original HOVR Havoc with a softer, more cushioned ride and full rubber coverage on the sole. The midsole wraps higher for increased stability, while flex grooves built in to the midsole translate underneath the foot - support and flexibility work together for maximum on-court efficiency and responsiveness.

Dennis Smith Jr. explains, “The best part of the shoe for me is the full-length UA HOVR midsole. It’s really bouncy. People kinda know me for my jumping ability and even after playing for hours the shoe still feels responsive underfoot which I love. It has really great traction, too.”

The kicks, retailing for $120, are now available available for purchase on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses and with select retail partners.

UA

UA

UA