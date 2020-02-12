Joel Embiid's up and down play has been quite polarizing for 76ers fans this season. Over the past week, there has been a growing sense of discontent around the team and now, some people think Embiid could be traded in the offseason. This is a bizarre development considering some people thought the Sixers could win the championship this season. Either way, the Sixers live and die by Embiid's play and when he's struggling, it shows in their record.

Last night, some 76ers fans gave Embiid a piece of their minds when he was introduced prior to the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. As you can see in the clip below, Embiid was booed by some of the Philly faithful. There were certainly some cheers sprinkled in although the boos were heard loud and clear.

The boos didn't stop Embiid from having a good game. He ended up scoring 26 points as the 76ers edged out the Clippers, 110-103. For now, it seems like Embiid is back to his old ways and playing the basketball we know he can. This should be good news for Sixers fans who were hoping for more from their team this season. If Embiid and the Sixers keep this up, they'll be in prime position to come out of the Eastern Conference and challenge the West's best for an NBA title.