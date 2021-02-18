This season has been massive for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid is playing like someone who could realistically win the MVP trophy, and as a result, the 76ers are first place in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for Embiid, he has been dealing with some soreness in his back, which has led to some time away from the team. On Wednesday, Embiid was back in the lineup, although as he explained after the game, he is still experiencing some discomfort in his back.

As he explained, this back pain stemmed from a recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in which LeBron James shoved him while going up for a basketball. Embiid fell hard and had to leave the game for a bit, before ultimately coming back and helping his team win the game.

LeBron has been heavily criticized as of late for getting away with hard fouls, and now, it seems like his actions have impacted a player's ability to enjoy some consistency on the court. Regardless, Embiid doesn't seem to be too worried about all of this, and moving forward, he just wants to do whatever he can to help his team win.

With the Brooklyn Nets quickly approaching the Sixers in the standings, it's clear the 76ers need to put things into high gear.

