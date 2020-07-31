Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are about to step back onto the court for the resumption of the NBA season, and fans are excited to see if Embiid can help lead the 76ers to the promised land. While this season has been filled with quite a few ups and downs, there is no denying that the 76ers have a good chance at making a run if they can just get everyone healthy and working on the same page.

As for Embiid's endorsements, the NBA star is currently signed to Under Armour and has been wearing the under Armour HOVR Havoc all season long. Now, Embiid and Under Armour are teaming up with Mountain Dew for an exclusive sneaker that will be available to those in Philadelphia, as long as they follow a scavenger hunt. Essentially, riddles will be posted to social media that will direct fans to stickers that can be scanned. If you find the proper codes, you can be registered to cop a pair.

The scavenger hunt is supposed to go all the way until August 9th and will certainly be a ton of fun for sneakerheads who are interested in the wild pair, seen below. If you need more information on this initiative, you can check out the rules here.

Image via Mountain Dew

