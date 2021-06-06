Coming into this second round series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, it seemed like the 76ers were heavy favorites. There was some uncertainty as to whether or not Embiid would be able to play although eventually, that was all quelled when it was revealed today that Embiid would be good to go for Game 1.

Despite Embiid's presence on the court, the 76ers struggled for a large chunk of the game and at one point, they were down by 26. Trae Young was incredible for the Hawks as he scored 35 points all while adding 10 assists. It was one of his best performances of the playoffs and he made it extremely difficult for the 76ers to catch up.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite the large deficits throughout the game, Embiid was able to help mount a comeback as he scored 39 points and even added nine rebounds. It was a spectacular performance when you consider how his teammates struggled mightily throughout the match. While Embiid was able to make it close, it was the Hawks who came through with a solid 128-124 victory that gives them 1-0 series lead.

This series is far from over and if there is one thing this game proved, it's that the 76ers know how to battle back when they are in a deficit. With Game 2 going down on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see how the team responds.