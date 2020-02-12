Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has always been a feisty player out on the court. More often than not, Embiid is finding himself in scuffles that typically go his way. On Tuesday, this happened once again as he went toe-to-toe with Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris was recently acquired by the Clippers and he has been making an impact early. Last night, the Sixers beat the Clippers 110-103 and at one point, Morris and Embiid found themselves in a shoving match.

In the clip below, Morris locks up Embiid's arm and in an attempt to get away, Embiid swats Morris away. This led to a big push from Morris who seemed pretty upset over what went down. Both teams came in to split up the players and eventually, things simmered down.

“I ain't gonna say nothing cause they like to fine me. So I’m gonna keep my mouth shut. But, you know, it is what it is," Morris later said about the incident.

Later in the game, Embiid secured a huge block on Morris which became yet another big highlight in the game. These two could potentially find themselves in an NBA Finals matchup and if that's the case, we can't wait to see what Morris and Embiid have in store for us.