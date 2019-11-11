Joeboy Issues Debut "Love & Light" EP

Earlier in the year, Nigerian artist Mr Eazi broke the mold with a new YouTube partnership for his emPawa talent incubator, anchored by a highly popular channel on the site that has contributed to the introduction and success of Africa's fastest-rising stars, adding to the growing pool of border-crossing talent taking the magic of Afrobeat to mainstream audiences.

Among the class of artists is the hidden gem of Nigeria's Joeboy who has a brief catalog laced with nothing but addictive selections, hitting the mark immediately with quality tracks and the strength of Eazi's emPawa platform. Now, Joeboy has capped off the run of singles with his debut Love & Light EP, which groups all of his track together along with a new entry.

"The main inspiration behind the songs on the new EP is just the idea of love and happy music, happiness," Joeboy tells okayAfrica. "Music that you listen to and just gets you hyped up and makes you feel good inside. For lyrical inspiration, I just drew ideas from my experiences, these could be from a movie or my environment, or something I'm playing at the moment."