UFC 261 was perhaps one of the best cards we have seen in a very long time. From the preliminary fights all the way up to the main event, there were some massive knockouts, as well as some moments that left fans feeling gutted. Perhaps the first big event of the evening was when Chris Weidman broke his leg in half while trying to kick Uriah Hall. It was a truly disturbing moment that left some fans wanting to throw up.

From there, we got an amazing fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade, with the former winning by knockout. This was then followed up with a huge knockout win by Rose Namajunas who was going up against the likes of Weili Zhang. Finally, the card finished with Kamaru Usman's knockout victory against Jorge Masvidal, which was extremely exciting, to say the least.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The common thread throughout all of these fights was Joe Rogan, who provided some of his greatest reactions after every single knockout. In the clips found below, Rogan was nothing short of shocked by Namajunas and Usman's knockouts, and his faces were almost enough to steal the entire show. At one point, Rogan was trending on social media as fans simply couldn't get enough of Rogan's demeanor throughout the entire event.

Needless to say, this is why the UFC pays Rogan the big bucks.