Once again, Joe Rogan is facing the wrath of cancel culture after sharing his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine during a recent podcast episode. Since his show was picked up by Spotify, critics have been trying to censor the popular podcaster, who has the biggest podcast following on the platform. A number of controversial episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience have been deleted from Spotify and it looks like his latest might eventually suffer the same fate.

After a recent episode of the podcast went viral on social media, people are calling for Joe Rogan to be held accountable for the things he says on his massive platform. This time, people are angry about Rogan's thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, wherein he encouraged young people not to get the vaccine.

"I think you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable," he said. "But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should—if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this."

Previously, Rogan said that he personally was not going to get the vaccine. During this episode, Rogan said that two of his children tested positive for the virus and they both had very mild symptoms. He likened one of his kids' experiences with COVID-19 to a non-serious cold.

