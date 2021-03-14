Marvelous Marvin Hagler tragically passed away yesterday at the age of 66. The legendary boxer was someone that many looked up to and back in the 80s, he was constantly showcasing his impressive talents all while winning titles. His loss is a massive blow to the sport of boxing, and many of the people he inspired took to social media to pay their respects to one of the greatest talents of his generation.

Joe Rogan was one of the people who offered a Hagler tribute which shouldn't be a surprise considering how much Rogan loves combat sports. In fact, Rogan is quite a talented visual artist, as he displayed a drawing he made of Hagler all the way back in 1983 when Rogan would have been a teenager. Rogan also offered some kind words about the man and the impact Hagler had on his life.

Per Joe Rogan:

"I drew this piece of Marvin Hagler way back in 1983 when I was 15. I remember watching a TV profile on him where he was running on the beach in the dead of winter shadow boxing and screaming “WAR!” They showed his maniacal dedication to training and fight preparation, and it had a massive influence on me. I would think of him when I was tired and was considering stopping. I would imagine what he would do and it would always fill me with energy. When I heard he died yesterday I was stunned. I was such a massive fan all my life, and every now and then I’ll go to YouTube and watch some of his classic fights. The other day I watched his victory over Mugabi, and it was every bit as epic as I remembered. They don’t make many human beings as incredible as Marvin Hagler. He was truly one of the greats. RIP"

Rogan's words will surely resonate with those who love and remember Hagler. Numerous athletes have an impact on our lives but it's clear that Hagler was someone special, who went above and beyond.

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images for Laureus