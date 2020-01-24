The wildly-popular Joe Rogan Experience runs for three hours on a daily basis, offering a platform to some of the world's leading thinkers to communicate their ideas with Rogan, one of the top comedians in the country. Enjoying an established career in television, announcing, and podcasting, Joe Rogan has been praised and critiqued alike. With such a major stage, the host of his own pod is regularly in the news because of things he'll discuss with his guests. With all the updates pouring in surrounding President Donald Trump and his impeachment trial, Rogan commented on this year's election, revealing that he's leaning a certain way. People weren't too pleased about his choice of candidate though.

"I think I'll probably vote for Bernie," said Rogan on his show. "He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from."

Quickly becoming the top trending topic on Twitter, searches for Joe Rogan shot up extraordinarily last night with a number of critics, especially feminists and women, pointing out that Rogan's ideals don't exactly stand in line with what Bernie Sanders has been preaching. "Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled 'you're a fucking man' on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says 'f*g,' and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy," wrote journalist Sady Doyle. "Joe Rogan is a sexist bigot, who regularly gives a platform to the alt right to sell his anger and hate," said another critic.

Bernie Sanders has acknowledged the endorsement, posting about it to his campaign page, which equally angered his supporters.

