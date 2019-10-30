Last December, Joe Rogan made a public announcement that he wished to have Kanye West as a guest on his wildly popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience". Kanye tweeted a few weeks later that he had spoken to Rogan and that their episode would be arriving soon. Months passed without any conversation between the two airing and, in March, Rogan reportedly claimed that he did not think it would be the best idea for Kanye to appear on his show. According to a Reddit user, Rogan changed his mind about giving Ye this platform after the rapper told him of his idea to release a dictionary using "only positive words."

It turns out other views that Kanye has been espousing recently have not sat well with the podcast host. On the latest episode of "Joe Rogan Experience", he shared his theory that the Jesus Is King artist is "starting a new cult." Rogan's conversation with comedian, Andrew Santino, transitioned to the topic of Kanye when discussing the social media service, OnlyFans. Rogan joked that Kanye would take issue with all the monetized nudity on the app, potentially considering it to be "smut" that "[erodes] the fabric of our society."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It's clear he's on his way," Rogan said about Kanye's supposed cult-development. "It's probably gonna be huge." When Santino suggested a comparison between Kanye's recent Christian preaching and Scientology, Rogan noted that it "seems like he's doing it for free, though." Rogan and Santino then considered the possibility that Ye's Sunday Service events serve as an opportunity for him to pursue his commercial endeavors. "I think it probably opens up the doors for his other businesses, like his Yeezy's and his clothes and all that shit," Rogan hypothesized. "So he does the show. 'What do I have to do to be part of the cult?' Just get yourself a pair of 11 Yeezy's!".

Watch Rogan pitch his theories about Kanye around the 19-minute mark.