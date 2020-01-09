Virgil Abloh's Off-White Nike collabs are among the most coveted sneakers in the game right now, despite their unconventional design and gaudy zip ties. The kicks typically resell for hundreds or thousands of dollars more than they retail for, and it has Joe Rogan wondering just what the hell is going on.

During episode #1407 of the Joe Rogan Experience with author Michael Malice, Rogan gave his take on the Off-White Nikes while discussing how people pretend to like things simply because they're "the cool thing."

You can check out his full thoughts in the video embedded below, starting at about the 81-minute mark.

Says Rogan (H/T Complex):

"What's up with the sneakers that kids are wearing that have a fucking green tag on 'em?" Rogan said. "Off-White? That's what it is. I was buying a pair of Nikes for my kid, and they were like, 'Oh, those are Off-White.' I was like, 'What's up with this green thing?' [They said], 'Oh, you leave that on.' [I said], 'Fuck you, I'm not leaving this stupid plastic tag on. No, you don't leave that on.' And these are huge. They're cumbersome, they look dumb. They wear them on their shoe, it's part of the thing. The person was trying to explain it to me, 'It's part of the brand.'"

He adds with a grin, "Why's it here? Someone should have a knife and go up to these fucking kids and cut that off and go, 'No, we're about to go to war.'" Taking things a step further, Rogan joked that the Off-White craze is "probably" a grand scheme put in place to ruin future generations of Americans.