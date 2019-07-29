Miriam "The Queen of Mean" Nakamoto has been trying to make an MMA comeback for several years now, but has been unable to compete due to a devastating knee injury suffered at Invicta FC 7 back in 2013. Nakamoto, 42, is in need of stem cell therapy to fully repair the grade 3 lesion on her meniscus - and thanks to Joe Rogan, she'll finally be receiving the treatment.

She posted a message on instagram over the weekend, revealing that Rogan has agreed to cover all of her medical expenses as well as her travel to Panama where she'll get the procedure.

"So ...this happened today. I’m struggling to find the words," Nakamoto's IG caption reads. "I’ve been trying to make a comeback for almost 6 years now. I’ve come close a few times. But I kept having difficulty with my knee. There’s not much to be down with a grade 3 lesion on a meniscus besides stem cell therapy. I didn’t have $30,000 so I did the best that I could, but I still always came up short. And then this happens today. I’m still in shock. Thank you @joerogan. See you soon Dr. Riordan!"

Nakamoto is 2-1 in her MMA career and thanks to Rogan she may get another opportunity to compete in the near future.