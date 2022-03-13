Joe Rogan says that 2009's The Hangover is the last "good comedy" and that "wokeness" killed the genre. The podcast host discussed comedy films from the last decade during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Tom Papa, earlier this week.

“Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt?” Rogan asked Papa. “Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.”



From there, the two brainstormed which films from the last decade they've enjoyed.

“What was the last really good comedy movie?” Rogan continued. “It used to be you would be able to—There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin. You just snap ’em off. You knew what they were. It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways.”

Rogan went on to praise Seth Rogen’s 2013 film This is the End, calling the film “the last of the Mohicans." In addition to Rogen, This Is The End starred Jonah Hill, James Franco, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson, who all played fictionalized versions of themselves during the beginning of an apocalyptic event.

“They murdered the comedy movie," Rogan claimed.

