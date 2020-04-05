Joe Rogan is trending on Twitter following a podcast with Eric Weinstein, where Rogan remarks that he'd rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden.

Alex Trautwig / Getty Images

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden],” says Rogan. “I don’t think [Biden] can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office.

“The pressure of being president of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough.”

Throughout the segment, Rogan and Weinstein speak about Biden's problematic mental health, which seems to be deteriorating as this campaign goes on. Many Dem-alignment Twitter users are using Rogan's quote to further the mainstream narrative that he's a conservative, while others are opining that Rogan is the exact type of swing-voter that the Dems need to win over, rather than alienate.

Rogan found himself trending for political reasons earlier this year when he endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. Traditional Dems labeled Rogan a bigot in response.

