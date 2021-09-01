Joe Rogan, who has previously expressed some defiant takes on pandemic-related issues, has announced that he has contracted COVID-19. The podcast host shared his diagnosis in a video shared to his Instagram page revealing that a few shows had to be pushed back for obvious reasons but he seems to be doing fine.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rogan explained that he came back from tour on Saturday night when he began to feel "weary" and "rundown." He explained that he eventually decided to isolate himself in a different part of his home so he wouldn't spread COVID to his family members. The symptoms worsened, he said, developing a fever throughout the night. He explained that he suspected that he probably caught COVID so he got tested and confirmed his suspicions.

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—all kinds of meds: monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone -- everything. And I also got an NAD drip, a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row. And so, here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked but Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today, I feel good. I actually feel pretty fuckin’ good.”

Unfortunately, that means that several tour dates will have to be postponed. He said that his shows in Nashville and New Orleans with Dave Chappelle this Friday and Saturday, respectively, will be pushed back.