Anyone who is a fan of Joe Rogan knows how the comedian feels about marijuana: He's an advocate. News recently broke that 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has no plans to progress the legalization of the drug, claiming that it may be a gateway to more dangerous substance abuse. "The truth of the matter is, there has not been nearly enough evidence acquired as to whether or not it's a gateway drug," he said at a town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada last weekend.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram, Rogan explained just how wrong Biden is with his stance. The podcast host opened, "The people who say 'marijuana is a gateway drug and it shouldn’t be legal' are really saying that they don’t believe in personal freedom and that it is acceptable for you to be locked in a cage and have your life ruined for enjoying a plant that makes you happy. The fact that this insane way of thinking still exists in the general population is disappointing, but when you hear it come out of the mouth of someone running for president it shows how confusing these times truly are."

Similarly, during the most recent Democratic debate, candidate Cory Booker sided with Rogan, telling Biden, “This week I hear [Biden] literally say that I don’t think we should legalize marijuana. I thought you might’ve been high when you said it. Marijuana in our country is already legal for privileged people, and the war on drugs has been a war on black and brown people. There are people in Congress right now that admit to smoking marijuana while there are people—our kids—are in jail right now for those drug crimes.”

