Joe Rogan has been providing MMA commentary for a long time now. Rogan is one of the main fixtures on the UFC broadcasts, and after every fight, you can see him in the Octagon interviewing the fighters. Fans love Rogan's energy, especially when you consider how he himself is a fighter. Not to mention, he has one of the most popular podcasts in the entire world, and he is always eager to talk about the UFC all while delving into boxing at times.

Despite being loved by his fans, there are still some people who don't like his commentary on the sport. In the most recent episode of his acclaimed podcast, Rogan addressed some of his critics, noting that he always does his best to be fair.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful,” Rodan said. “Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

Rogan certainly makes a great point, as he has never truly disparaged another fighter. Rogan knows what these guys go through, and he has always remained sympathetic.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

