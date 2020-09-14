Joe Rogan is one of the biggest podcasters in the entire world and as a result of his platform, he has been able to interview a wide variety of politicians from both sides of the aisle. For instance, Rogan has interviewed the likes of Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Dan Crenshaw, just to name a few. Recently, he expressed some interest in moderating a Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden that would be four hours, without a single person in the crowd.

After the idea was floated on social media, Trump actually expressed some excitement about this prospect, which had Rogan fans beaming with pride. A short while after Trump's tweet went viral, Rogan took to his Instagram account where he posted some lyrics from a Colter Wall song called "The Devil Wears A Suit And Tie."

This song is about a blues artist who sells his soul in order to be able to be a high-level blues musician. While Rogan isn't trying to be the next Stevie Ray Vaughn, perhaps he is using the song as a metaphor for how moderating a Presidential debate would be an effort that could potentially harm his brand, or worse, leave his fanbase divided.

Either way, the idea of Rogan moderating a four-hour debate between Biden and Trump is certainly an interesting one.