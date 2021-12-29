Joe Rogan has some early thoughts about the forthcoming 2024 presidential election. While chatting with comedian Tim Dillon on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old revealed who he thinks the best democratic candidates would be, naming former First Lady Michelle Obama, and current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

"Michelle Obama and they’re gonna bring Harris. Michelle Obama and Harris. Harris comes back as the vice president. Michelle Obama’s the president. We get a double dose of diversity. Let’s go champ," Rogan predicted. "They'll win," Dillon agreed.

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

On the other end of the political spectrum, the Newark-born commentator thinks that Trump would have a shot at landing the republican party back in office if he teamed up with Florida Governor Ron Desantis. "That's the only way they win," Rogan speculated.

When speaking on why he predicts former President Barack Obama's wife to be a shoo-in candidate, the show's host said, "I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great. She’s intelligent. She’s articulate. She’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of [representation] of intelligent, articulate people. She could win.”

However, Rogan does think one thing could get in the way – lockdowns and government mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "The only thing that would stop is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that make people scared," he said.

Listen to Tim Dillon's full stint on The Joe Rogan Experience below and leave a comment to let us know what you think about Joe's presidential predictions.

