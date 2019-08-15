Joe Rogan's podcast has become one of the most streamed in America, garnering him a very dedicated following. The comedian and UFC commentator has hosted many notable figures on his show, including several politicians. One of his fans, Ashton Stowell, felt that Rogan does such a successful job of interviewing his guests that he would make for an ideal moderator of one of the 2020 presidential debates. To bring this idea to fruition, Stowell started a petition three months ago on Change.org, which, as of writing this, has accumulated 126,000 supporters. The number of signees has been steadily climbing towards its goal of 150000 ever since going viral earlier this week.

The petition's page offers a passionate argument in point-form for why Rogan would be right for the job:

"1. Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life.

2. Joe Rogan has experience with interviewing both progressive and conservative thinkers. Figures such as Andrew Yang (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Kyle Kulinski (D), Gary Johnson (L), Benjamin Shapiro (R), and Candace Owens (R), have all appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" program.

3. Joe Rogan has an audience containing viewers from all areas of the political spectrum. Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias."

The former Fear Factor host's neutral political stance and knack for posing incisive questions seems to be what has made so many people in favor of this petition. With this many supporters, perhaps it will gain the attention of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). However, based on past years, reporters from big name news networks - such as CNN's Anderson Cooper and Fox New's Chris Wallace - appear to be the primary candidates. Given the rather transparent political leanings of these networks, ditching their employees and platforms entirely might actually be a good way of freshening things up and keeping moderators nonpartisan.

Do you think Joe Rogan would be a good fit for the job? After all, he must be a man of the people, since he got Bernie Sanders to promise to divulge any information he may acquire on aliens.