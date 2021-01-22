According to a series of Instagram posts, a handful of celebrities including Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, and Grimes have been hanging out together in Austin, Texas. On Sunday, Donnell Rawlings posted a photo of him with Dave Chapelle, Elon Musk, and Grimes alongside the caption “About last night! Dave Chappelle Elon Musk! They rich bitch!!!!” The photos are now going viral, following news of Chappelle's coronavirus diagnosis.

Joe Rogan posted a similar photo of the “squad” on his Instagram as a repost from Donnell, which was a group that also included comedians Michelle Wolf and Mo Amer. Rogan captioned his photo “Fun times with some really fucking cool people.” The group was hanging out at Stubbs BBQ in Austin.

Stubbs is among the most famous BBQ spots in Austin, although it's recently transformed into a comedy venue of sorts, as comedians have taken shelter in Austin during the pandemic due to their loose regulations around the virus.

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan had both planned shows at Stubs on January 22nd and 23rd, but Dave Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, just days after the photos of the celebrities hanging out were shared. Elon Musk tested positive for COVID-19 himself a couple of months ago.

As far as Elon Musk and Grimes' presence in Austin, the parents of X Æ A-12 moved to the city after Musk decided to open up a new Tesla factory in Texas.

We're wishing a speedy recovery for Dave Chappelle.