Joe Rogan will always speak his mind. It doesn't matter if his opinion may be deemed "controversial." The world-renowned comedian and podcaster is one of the most confident thinkers in pop culture, constantly commenting on all that is wrong (and right) in the world. This week, he invited fellow funnyman Tom Segura onto his show and, of course, the two got to speaking about the current climate of the world. In such, they discussed the star-studded sing-along that Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot arranged with some of her most famous celebrity friends. Needless to say, they were not fans.

"This is not the time when everyone's grammy is dying, you fucking idiot, to sing, 'Imagine there's no heaven,'" said Joe Rogan, referring to Gal Gadot's rendition of the classic John Lennon song. The video included everyone from Will Ferrell, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, and more.

"And it's a terrible version. You guys suck at singing. Why are you even singing publicly?" asked the comedian. Tom Segura seems to agree with everything the host was saying, stating how accomplished the celebrities appeared at the end of it, as though they had just saved the world.

What did you think about the "Imagine" sing-along? Did it give you hope or did you find it cringe-worthy like Joe Rogan?